Robert Benjamin Baldwin

January 15, 1939 - April 28, 2021

Robert Baldwin was a valued friend to many, a teacher credited with shaping lives, a woodworker widely respected for the fine furniture he crafted, a classical music lover, a patron of local art, and a life-long learner with a personal library that filled his house.

Robert was born to Jake and Helen Baldwin in Vallejo, California, on January 15, 1939, and grew up all over the country following his father's naval career. While attending college in Evansville, Indiana, he met fellow English major Barbara Picket in a student production of Hamlet. They were married in a small ceremony on June 10, 1959.

By way of Albuquerque and San Francisco, Robert and Barbara arrived in Corvallis in 1963 where Robert attended OSU and after graduating in 1967, he and Barbara bought a place on Bellfountain Road where they lived for the next 52 years. Robert's hard work over the years, steadily transformed two overgrown acres and a badly dilapidated house into a gracious estate and beautifully restored 1880s craftsman home that evidenced his pride of place at every turn.

Robert was diagnosed with severe heart trouble in mid-March. After three weeks in the hospital for a triple bypass, he learned that his heart was too damaged to make a full recovery. Refusing further medical treatment, he spent his remaining days in his beloved home with his family and dear friends around him. He quietly stopped breathing on Wednesday, April 28. He was 82.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, and by his younger brother, Patrick Baldwin, both in 2017. Surviving members of Robert's family are his brother, Ted Baldwin, and Ted's son and grandsons; his children, Rachel Baldwin and Yohn Baldwin; Rachel's husband, Derrick Pereira and Yohn's wife. Alexandra Baldwin; Yohn's daughter, Danielle Summers, her husband, Brian, and their children Kharma Rose (12) and Walker Joel (5).

Robert's life was honored with a gathering of close friends at his home in the summer after his passing. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution may send it to the Corvallis Youth Symphony or to Friends of the Library.