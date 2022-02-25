 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert "Bob" Bender

  • 0
Robert "Bob" Bender

March 30, 1948 - February 1, 2022

Robert Bender, 73, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, at his home.

Robert was born in Albany, Oregon, to Ralph and Madge (Abel) Bender. He grew up on the family farm outside of Jefferson, Oregon, in the Dever-Conner area and graduated from Jefferson High School and later attended Lane Community and Linn-Benton Community College as a four year journeyman Electrician. Bob worked as an Electrician for Wah Chang, Oremet, Duraflake, Pregitzer, and Pacific Power. He was also a farmer all his life.

Bob is survived by wife, Margaret Bender; sons, Jason Bender, Joshua Bender, and Jacob Bender; grandchildren, Alexa Bender, Jaden Bender, Jameson Bender and Cortni Bender; daughters-in-law, Leah Bender and Dawn Bender; Brothers, Stanley Bender and Ralph "Sonny" Bender; Sisters-in-law, Wilma Bender and Donna Bender. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pat Bender Fetter.

A celebration of life will be held at 39632 Santiam Bluffs Road, Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m., on the deck on the hill, weather permitting.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists create the world's biggest family tree, linking 27 million people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News