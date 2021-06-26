Robert (Bob) Carl Gindhart

April 8, 1941 - June 15, 2021
Bob was born on April 8, 1941 to Carl and Madora (Scrivner) Gindhart. He grew up in Peoria and attended Shedd High School. He was in the first graduating class from Central Linn High School in 1959. After graduating, Bob joined the U.S. Navy for four years and was in the Naval Reserves for 20 years. He was proud of his military service and enjoyed talking about it. Bob took over his parents' nursery in 1970; he liked working and talking to his customers about plants. He had many friends in the area.
He is survived by his sister, Patricia Roberts, and twin brother, Richard Gindhart. Daughters, Selma Peterman and Marcy Freitag, son-in-law, Douglas Freitag. Grandchildren, Brad Zurfluh, Aaron Zurfluh, Nicole Freitag, and Cory Freitag. Great-grandchildren, Kobe Zurfluh and Da'Lilah Zurfluh.
