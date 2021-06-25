April 8, 1941 - June 15, 2021
Robert "Bob" Carl Gindhart, 80, passed away peacefully at Albany Hospital on June 15, 2021. He went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born in Corvallis to Carl and Madora (Scribner) Gindhart.
He served four years active duty and 18 more years in the reserves for his Country in the United States Navy.
Bob was raised and lived in Peoria. He went to Shedd School and Central Linn. He was the owner of Gindhart Nursery on Peoria Road.
He is survived by his wife, Myra Gindhart, of Peoria; twin brother, Richard, of Eugene; sister, Pat, of Peoria, daughters, Selma, Marcy, and her husband, Doug, all of Lebanon, step-daughters, Tammy Carter, of Crawfordsville, Pam Winslow, of Corvallis, six grandsons, two granddaughters, and five great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Madora; and his sister, Margaret.
A service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.