August 30, 1940 – February 25, 2020

Robert "Bob" Duane Heyerly was born on August 30, 1940, in Albany. He was born to Joseph and Olivene (Stutzman) Heyerly. He passed away on February 25, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

He grew up in the Willamette Valley and attended high school in Shedd and graduated from Western Mennonite School. After high school, he worked at Fisher Implement in Halsey before moving to Southern California for several years. After his father retired, he took over the family farm on Peoria Road and farmed for many years.

He was always generous and helpful with family and friends. He had several collections and enjoyed restoring old cars.

He was an avid fan of Oregon State athletics and was a long-term season ticket holder to several Beaver sports.

He is survived by his mother Olivene; sisters Connie Rodriguez and Linda Jacobson (Paul); nephew Cris Rodriguez; niece Cindy Hovey; nephew Andrew Jacobson; great nephews Tyler and Jerico Birky and Gabriel Hovey; great nieces Randee Birky and Jet and Amanda Hovey; and great, great niece Henley Birky. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph.

Robert valued his many friends.