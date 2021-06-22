Robert "Bob" Earl Ericksen

June 12, 1928 – June 17, 2021

Robert Earl Eriksen, 93, long-time resident of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, June 17, in Gilbert, Arizona. He was born in Mitchell, South Dakota on June 12, 1928.He was the seventh child to be born to his parents, Harry William Peter Eriksen and Fayme Louise Permelia Morrison Eriksen. Due to the Great Depression, the family lost their farm and moved to Walden, Colorado in 1936. In 1939, his family moved again, this time west to the Willamette Valley of Oregon, originally in Halsey and then to Lebanon. He graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1946.

In 1946, Bob enlisted into the U.S. Navy. He served on the submarine tender ship U.S.S. Sperry, docked in San Diego, where he worked in the plumbing shop and on adjacent submarines.

Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Bob returned to Lebanon and subsequently got a job in the U.S. Plywood Mill in Lebanon where he would work for the next 38 years to retirement.