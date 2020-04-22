Robert “Bob” John Veazie

October 3, 1956 – March 8, 2020
Bob Veazie, of Sarasota, Florida, and formerly of Corvallis, died suddenly on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at home.
He was born on October 3, 1956, in White Plains, New York, to Wildes W. and Helene (Hurley) Veazie.
Bob grew up in Westport, Connecticut. In 1970 he moved with his family to La Canada, California, and graduated from La Canada High School in 1974. He met his wife Debbie Smith during his high school years in La Canada and they married in August 1978. They had two children: Matthew Veazie and Jessica Veazie Hoopes. Bob earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Management from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, in 1978. He earned a Masters of Business Administration degree from Cal State Long Beach in 1981.
While at Cal Poly, Bob joined the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. He was an active member during his undergraduate years and then continued to be active the rest of his life with the alumnae and chapter.
Bob went to work in 1978 for the Shell Oil Company in Long Beach, California. He later moved to the Fluor Corporation in 1980 and then on to Hewlett-Packard in Greeley, Colorado. He also worked for Hewlett-Packard in Rancho Bernardo, California before transferring to Hewlett-Packard in Corvallis in 1990. During his 24 years with Hewlett-Packard, he worked as an accounting-finance manager, production manager, and eventually became Hewlett-Packard’s nation-wide Safety Manager. While living in Corvallis he was active at Northwest Hills Church, the Boy Scouts, and Da Vinci Days.
In 2007 Bob created his consulting company, People Powered Leadership, where he developed and copyrighted “Commitment Based Safety.” His clients included Fortune 500 companies in the US, Canada, Australia, Africa, and Europe. He also co-authored books with E. Scott Geller about behavioral safety, including "The Courage Factor," "When No One's Watching" and "The Motivation to Actively Care."
In 2012, he married Carol Lamborn of Reston, Virginia where they resided until moving to Sarasota, Florida in 2014. They were active in their churches, McLean Bible Church in McLean, Virginia and Bayside Community Church in Bradenton, Florida. They visited the Holy Land and enjoyed traveling to natural, beautiful places with annual trips to Banff in the Canadian Rockies and the islands of Hawaii. They also enjoyed going to the “happiest place on earth,” by being annual pass holders at Disney World. And they enjoyed being home and watching sunsets on Siesta Beach and taking dips in the pool.
Bob's expertise was in human behavior, and he demonstrated his belief in giving-back in many ways. He had a strong conviction to live by the values of character, integrity, courage, compassion, caring and serving others and lived those values throughout his life. He remained active in the Boy Scouts, where he prided himself on being part of the Order of the Arrow, which was based on service to others. He served on the Alumni Corporation Board of his fraternal chapter at Cal Poly for over a dozen years in various positions, including as President. He created a unique decision-making model, named Leading By Values, for his 100-member undergraduate fraternal chapter. Bob referred to the model as "The Northern Star," because it could guide young men in their development. In 2013 he presented and gifted the model to the 500 alumni-and-undergraduate leaders attending his Fraternity's National Convention.
Bob is survived by his wife Carol Lamborn Veazie of Sarasota, Florida; his son Matthew Veazie of Corvallis, Oregon; daughter Jessica Veazie Hoopes and husband Chris Hoopes of Albany, Oregon; his grandchildren Aiden, Ella, Mason and Carter Hoopes; Matthew and Jessica’s mother Debbie; sister Beth Veazie Lambright and husband Terry; brother Bill Veazie and spouse Diane; and two nieces and a nephew.
Bob will always be remembered for his creativity, his sense of humor, his wonderful stories of his adventures, his wearing of bright colors and the “bling,” his love of the Oregon State Baseball team, his love of Kentucky Basketball, his “bigger than life” personality and his passion for serving others.
Please send your remembrances or condolences to his family on social media. Bob’s celebration of life has yet to be planned.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.