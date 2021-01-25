Robert "Bob" Richard

In August 1965, Bob and Eileen packed up their family and headed to Oregon where Bob had obtained a job with the Corvallis Post Office. Together they made their home on 25 acres of land just outside of Albany and added to the family another boy and two girls. Bob would go to work at the post office early in the morning and come home for another day's work in the fields of berries and cows that needed tending to. He was not afraid of hard work and showed all of his children the benefits of such effort. Bob retired from the post office in 1983. He had a 35-year career in the post office and just recently was saying that he was retired longer (37 years) than he worked for the post office.

Bob enjoyed his retirement. He worked alongside Eileen in a catering business and worked for a local farmer for a few years. He kept busy volunteering in the school system. He was a SMART Reading program volunteer at Liberty Grade School where he was asked back year after year to volunteer in Mrs. Hogan's classroom. Bob has been a parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church since moving here in 1965. He volunteered at the church when needed and did the yard work for years. He was also generous with his time and talents in the Riverside Community for many years. In 1987 Bob and Eileen were recognized as Most Valuable Volunteers at West Albany High School.