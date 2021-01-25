Robert "Bob" Richard

October 9, 1928 - January 20, 2021
Robert Adrian ''Bob'' Richard, 92, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his home. He was born in Belfield, North Dakota, the son of Adrian and Clara Richard. He and his family moved from North Dakota when he was eight years old. After suffering three drought ridden years of farm failure, his parents decided to make the move to the Hines/Burns area looking for work in the lumber mills. When that did not pan out, his father moved to Winlock, Washington where he worked on a dairy farm. His family joined him after a short stay in Mt. Angel, Oregon with Bob's Grandmother Ertelt. They eventually settled in the Kelso/Longview, Washington area. Bob was active in sports and played football at Kelso High School. This is where he and Eileen (deceased in 2007) met and dated. He graduated from there in 1946.
A month after graduating high school, Bob went to visit the love of his life, Eileen Vivian Gehlen, in San Jose, California as her family had moved there after graduation. Upon visiting her in San Jose, he decided to stay and never moved back to Kelso. He and Eileen were married in 1947. He worked in the railroad mailroom; Bob was encouraged by a co-worker to take the Post Office Exam. Upon completion, he started his mail carrier career in San Jose in 1948. He and Eileen started a boarding house for 16 boys who were attending San Jose State College. They would have the boarding house for nine years. Bob would work at the post office delivering mail during the day and then come home and be the chief dishwasher along with the kids in the evening. While in California, they were blessed with 9 of their 12 children.
In August 1965, Bob and Eileen packed up their family and headed to Oregon where Bob had obtained a job with the Corvallis Post Office. Together they made their home on 25 acres of land just outside of Albany and added to the family another boy and two girls. Bob would go to work at the post office early in the morning and come home for another day's work in the fields of berries and cows that needed tending to. He was not afraid of hard work and showed all of his children the benefits of such effort. Bob retired from the post office in 1983. He had a 35-year career in the post office and just recently was saying that he was retired longer (37 years) than he worked for the post office.
Bob enjoyed his retirement. He worked alongside Eileen in a catering business and worked for a local farmer for a few years. He kept busy volunteering in the school system. He was a SMART Reading program volunteer at Liberty Grade School where he was asked back year after year to volunteer in Mrs. Hogan's classroom. Bob has been a parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church since moving here in 1965. He volunteered at the church when needed and did the yard work for years. He was also generous with his time and talents in the Riverside Community for many years. In 1987 Bob and Eileen were recognized as Most Valuable Volunteers at West Albany High School.
Bob was very proud of his family. He was a loving father to Kathy (Mike) Hagerty, Portland, Oregon; Bob Jr. (Bobbie) Richard, Albany; Clarice (Dick) Sullivan, Dallas, Oregon; Diane (Michael) Cartwright, Houston, Texas; Ted (Colleen) Richard, Portland, Oregon; Terry (Bill) Amerling, Albany; his son Ronald Richard passed away at birth; Ann (Mike) Bay, Beaverton, Oregon; Bill (Carole) Richard, Madras, Oregon; Joe (Lisa) Richard, Albany, Oregon; JoAnn Richard, Bainbridge Island, Washington; and Jenny (Darin) Carlson, Tigard, Oregon. In addition, he was a wonderful grandpa to 29 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Bob is also survived by his two brothers, Clifford Richard of Vancouver, Washington and James William Richard of Kelso, Washington.
Family was everything to Bob and Eileen. They were given a trip to Hawaii by their children on their 25th wedding anniversary. Instead of taking that trip they saved in order to take all of their children to Hawaii on a 2-week family vacation. The family was also treated to numerous vacations to Disneyland where we created many happy memories.
Bob was a generous person who would give of himself and his treasures to anyone in need. He was a great example for all who knew him. Bob Richard made this world a better place.
There will be a private burial at Willamette Memorial Park due to the pandemic. The family will have a Celebration of Life in August 2021.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Riverside Community Hall or FISH of Albany, c/o Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington, Albany, OR 97321.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com