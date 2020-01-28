Robert “Bob” Stewart

Robert “Bob” Stewart

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

April 14, 1935 — January 17, 2020

Robert “Bob” Stewart passed away in Corvallis. He was 84.

Bob worked for Morse Brothers for 20 years. He married Barbara New in 1983.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Alice Stewart; and sons Rick and Brad Stewart.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; sons Scott Stewart of Albany, Robert New (Deb) of California, and Mike New (Barb) of Corvallis; daughters Gaylyn Hunter (Stuart), Terri Ellis (John) of Philomath; brothers Stan Stewart (Shirley) of Albany and Vernon Stewart (Lois) of Kansas; 30-plus grandchildren; 30-plus great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 411 N. 12th St., Philomath, OR.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News