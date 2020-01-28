April 14, 1935 — January 17, 2020
Robert “Bob” Stewart passed away in Corvallis. He was 84.
Bob worked for Morse Brothers for 20 years. He married Barbara New in 1983.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Alice Stewart; and sons Rick and Brad Stewart.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; sons Scott Stewart of Albany, Robert New (Deb) of California, and Mike New (Barb) of Corvallis; daughters Gaylyn Hunter (Stuart), Terri Ellis (John) of Philomath; brothers Stan Stewart (Shirley) of Albany and Vernon Stewart (Lois) of Kansas; 30-plus grandchildren; 30-plus great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 411 N. 12th St., Philomath, OR.