October 14, 1932 – March 19, 2020

TSgt Robert Dean Snyder, U.S. Air Force Ret. passed into eternity at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon on March 19, 2020.

He was born in Ault Colorado to Robert Elmer & Hazel Tot (Baldwin) Snyder. His family moved to Corvallis when he was a child. Robert married Joyceline “Joyce” Janiece Wilson on June 10, 1952. Their daughter Nancy Janiece (Perin) was born in 1953 in Fairbanks Alaska followed by their son, Robert “Rob” Curtis Snyder in 1955 in Sacramento California. Robert spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force during both the Korean and Viet Nam Wars stationed around the world, including Alaska, California, Washington, Germany, New Mexico, Camp Adair Oregon, Turkey, and Mt. Hebo Oregon.

After retirement, he went to work as a millwright at Evans Products in Corvallis until he once again retired. Robert and Joyce moved to Philomath Oregon in 1997. Robert was a life member of the NRA, Oregon Hunters Association and the VFW. He was a long time member of Albany Eagles, Lebanon American Legion, Corvallis Moose Lodge and Lebanon Elks Lodge.

Even into death, he was surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother MSgt Junior “Jay” Dale Snyder, U.S. Air Force Ret.