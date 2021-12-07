Robert E. Porter

April 26, 1928 - November 4, 2021

Robert E. (Bob) Porter was born in Escondido, California, April 26, 1928. He spent most of his childhood in Escondido before the family moved to Oregon. Bob returned to California to attend Los Angeles Pacific College for two years before transferring to Seattle Pacific College, Washington, where he graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Following college graduation, Bob began his teaching career in Oregon. In 1952, he married his college sweetheart, Hazel Green. After teaching for three years, Bob was drafted into the United States Army and spent nearly two years stationed in Puerto Rico during the Korean War. When his military service was complete, he returned to Oregon to teach at Foster Grade School, then subsequently taught at Queen Anne Grade School and at Lebanon Middle School for a total of 25 years of teaching. He also completed his Master of Education from Oregon State University during that time.

Bob was a man of deep faith and a committed follower of Jesus Christ. While teaching in Lebanon, Bob and Hazel assisted in planting the Lebanon Free Methodist Church and the Sweet Home Free Methodist Church. He was very committed to the ministry of the church, serving as a Sunday School Superintendent and an adult Bible study teacher. He also led and organized many Christian youth camps during the summers.

After retiring from teaching, Bob was hired as the Executive Director at Aldersgate Bible Camp and Conference Center in Turner, where he served for 12 years. He became an ordained Elder in the Free Methodist Church while serving as the director. Also, during this time, Bob and Hazel started the Cascade View Free Methodist Church in Sublimity, and upon retirement from Aldersgate, he became the Assistant Pastor of the church where he served faithfully until his death. Bob was an outgoing, friendly, optimistic, and inspiring servant of God. He was a man of great faith and prayer and wanted as many people as possible to experience the love, grace, and forgiveness of Jesus.

Bob was a family man who enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and watching Oregon State Beaver games. He passed from this life into the loving arms of God on November 4, 2021. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Walter and Eva, and his older sister, Imogene. He is survived by Hazel, his wife of 69 years; his younger brother, James; his two sons, Stephen (Dawn) and Timothy (Patricia); seven grandsons, Drew (Charity), Lane (Elizabeth), Adam (Alia), Caleb (Tiffany), Wyatt (Ashley), Ryan (Ceci) and Shaun (Christa); eight great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to the Cascade View Free Methodist Church in Sublimity.