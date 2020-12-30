Robert Ethington

February 13, 1932 – December 25, 2020
Robert Loren Ethington was born February 13, 1932 at State Center, Iowa to Hilda and Lindsay Ethington. He was the second of two children, the other being Raymond Lindsay Ethington. He grew to adulthood on the family farm three miles east of Colo, Iowa, attending grades k-8 at the Freelove School about a half mile from his home, and high school in Colo. He served in the US Army in 1952-53. Upon return from that tour of duty, he and Ellen Marie Maddox were married in Ruthven, Iowa on June 13, 1954. Two children, Teresa and Sheryl, were born of the marriage, and there resulted five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Upon return from his army experience he enrolled at Iowa State University and remained there from 1954-63, where he completed degrees in Wood Technology and in Theoretical and Applied Mechanics. Ethington's career following graduation from the university included eleven years as a scientist at the US Forest Products Laboratory in Madison, Wisconsin, followed by two years as Assistant Director for that laboratory. In 1976 he and Ellen moved to Washington, D.C., where he was Director of Forest Products and Harvesting Research for the US Forest Service for three years. In 1980 they moved to the Portland, Oregon area, where he was Director of the Pacific Northwest Research Station of the Forest Service. He retired from federal service in Portland in late 1987. He and Ellen moved to Corvallis, Oregon, where he worked five years as Head of the Forest Products Department at Oregon State University. He retired from the university in 1994, and served on the Board of Review of the American Lumber Standard Committee from 1994 through 2013.
Before his death, Ethington highlighted those things he viewed as providing him a rich life. An enduring relationship with Ellen that lasted sixty-six years, and daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren that would make anyone proud. Friends scattered all over the US and in some foreign places. The opportunity to grow up in a farm environment in Iowa at a time when a work ethic was viewed positively. A chance to visit and enjoy big chunks of the world, first through a military experience, and later as part of professional activities. Living in an era that included dramatic progress in science, transportation, communication, personal attitudes about all kinds of other people, and general quality of life. Many forms of art and especially music. Watching a mother live to 103 in relative good health and sound mind. Roots. Foster parenting for Children's Services Society of Wisconsin in the early seventies. Foster dogging for Guide Dogs for the Blind in the early nineties. A good hand of bridge. Nature and travel. Professional opportunities and accomplishments. A rich life indeed!
