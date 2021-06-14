Robert Guggisberg passed away in December of 2019 and a celebration of his life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, Saturday, June 19, at Yellow Gold Farm, 36040 Tennessee Rd. SE, Albany 97322. Remarks and stories will take place at 12:30 p.m. Casual dress is encouraged.
