Robert Hodson

December 17, 1929 – September 4, 2020

Robert Burton Hodson, 90, passed away peacefully after visiting his children, on September 4, 2020 at Hearthstone at Murrayhill, in Beaverton, Oregon.

Robert was born in Ericson, Nebraska to Ralph Leon Hodson and Flora Blanche Bowley on December 17, 1929. He grew up on a farm in Taylor, Nebraska as the oldest boy of 12 children.

He is survived by 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Maryville Skilled Nursing, Hearthstone of Beaverton and Hearthstone at Murrayhill. Each medical staff commented on how much they enjoyed caring for him.

Due to the pandemic isolation requirements in Oregon, a Celebration of Life Service will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, we request donations to International Child Care Ministries of the Free Methodist Church or The Gideons International.

