October 27, 1946 – April 18, 2020

Robert Jay Wrightman, 73, a longtime resident of Millersburg, lost his battle with Lou Gerig’s disease on April 18, 2020.

Robert was a longtime farmer and builder in Millersburg. He worked 17 years for Casey Industrial, Albany, and after 20 years retired from City of Salem.

His hobbies were fishing, hunting, boating, camping, rock hounding, lapidary work, laser art, Bingo. Member of GPPA Club, NRA, Willamette Valley Miners Club.

He passed away peacefully at the Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, with family surrounding him.

He leaves behind his wife Joyce of 29 years, son’s Andrew Shaffer Wrightman of Salem, John Jordan of Delaware, Jason Jordan whereabouts unknown. Danielee Shaw of Kennewick, Washington.

Proceeded in death are his parents Joe and Josephine Wrightman. Sisters Mildred, Zoe, and brother Ralph.

He will be greatly missed but he is at peace with our heavenly father. Thank you for your prayers and help throughout this very trying time.

Due to the Covid-19 there will be no service at this time. There will be a celebration of life for “Cowboy” later this year.

