Robert K. McIntyre

November 2, 1927 - November 28, 2021

Just weeks after celebrating his 94th birthday Robert McIntyre took, as he put it, one last step into forever and with loved ones at his side. "Bob" spent his childhood in southern California, graduating from high school at the age of 16. He left college to join the Navy in 1946 and served a tour of duty on the South China Sea. He graduated from the Oregon State College School of Pharmacy in 1950. His first job took him to Sweet Home, Oregon, where he met and married his wife, Jacqueline "Jacque" Deal. In 1961 he opened his own Centwise drugstore in Albany and wrapped up his career as managing pharmacist at Payless in Corvallis.

Bob was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, the Elks Lodge and Spring Hill Country Club in Albany. Over the years he and Jacque loved to go dancing, trips with family, and relaxing at their cabin near Sunriver, Oregon. Bob enjoyed playing golf with friends and became a member of the hole in one club. Throughout his life Bob was a voracious reader and kept his renowned memory sharp with daily crossword puzzles. He welcomed family and friends with a ready smile and celebrated the milestones and accomplishments of his children and grandchildren.

Bob was dearly loved and will be dearly missed. His family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the staff and residents of Marian Estates in Sublimity, Oregon, where he enjoyed his final years and who were a loving community and circle of friends. Bob is survived by his three children: Jan Baldwin, Robert and Scott McIntyre, and their families that include his five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.