October 26, 1940 – February 18, 2020

Robert Lee Gray Jr. Was born on October 26, 1940 in Bakersfield, California to Robert Lee Gray Sr. and Myrtle (Way) Bostwick. As a child he grew up in Huntington Beach, California before the family moved to a farm near Scio, where Robert attended high school.

Robert joined the United States Navy in 1958. He would serve for four years before being honorably discharged. He then settled in Ridgecrest, California working for his Father-in-law in the concrete business.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On January 1st of 1968, he moved his growing family to Scio to take over the family farm, raising cattle and growing grass seed. Robert would go to work as a Dryer Tender for Willamette Industries, Later, he would also meet Susan Swank. The two married on June 29, 1991. This would welcome 16 wonderful years of marriage before Susan’s passing in 2007.

Family was very important to Robert and he was blessed with a big one. He would spend time with them going fishing, working around the farm, experiencing nature and the local wildlife. He also enjoyed hunting, playing Keno and watching the stock market. Elvis and Johnny Cash were a few of his favorite musicians. His shared his love of God with friends at Calvary Chapel Monmouth/Independence.