August 5, 1944 – February. 21, 2020

Robert Oren Prock was born August 5, 1944 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and passed away on February 21, 2020 at 10:30p.m. in Albany, due to a long battle with lung cancer.

He joined the Marine Corps in 1962, serving for over 14 years as a decorated combat Veteran. He was married to Phyllis Jean Marrs in 1964, they were married for 55 years. He was the Facilities Manager for Polk County for more than 20 years before retiring.

He was preceded in death by his mother Meb Groat and father Herb Groat.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis Prock, son Bobby Prock, daughter Deeanna Graham, son Jeffery Aguilar, and four grandchildren.

There will be a viewing at Fisher Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10a.m. to 1p.m. A graveside service will be held at Willamette Memorial Park on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

