Robert S. Gardner
Robert S. Gardner

Robert S Gardner

January 14, 1942 - August 16, 2021

A Memorial Service will be held for the Honorable Robert S. Gardner, Saturday, October 2, 2:00 p.m., at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 1736 Dixon St., Corvallis (outside, if weather permits).

