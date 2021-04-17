Robert "Steve" Giuliani

During Albany High School years, Steve played football as a linebacker i.e. the meat squad. He was also on the wrestling team. Subsequently, he was awarded an athletic scholarship to Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario, Oregon, where he also played football. Once again Steve was on the "meat squad" but he said that as he weighed about 155 at the time, he was no match for the opposing team's 250 lb. plus linebackers. Steve transferred to Linn Benton Community College. Steve went on to work for Pepsi Cola. From 1986 until retirement in 2007, he was employed by Teledyne Wah Chang starting out delivering mail, moving up to quality control and finally middle management. Part of his managerial duties included frequently serving as the company's representative when dealing with foreign companies' dignitaries traveling to such cities as San Francisco and Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.