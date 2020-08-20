Robert Toney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 12, 1949 – August 15, 2020

Robert “Mike” Toney, 71, of Tangent passed away Saturday at his home, surrounded by family.

Mike was born May 12, 1949 in Prineville, Oregon, the son of Robert “Bob” and Merle (Jordan) Toney. Mike was raised in Prineville and graduated from Crook County High School. He married Deborah “Debi” Lutz on January 28, 1972; they settled in Albany following their marriage.

Mike had been a ham radio operator for 51 years. Mike's love for radio began at the age of 12 when he built his own radio station, supplying all the elderly ladies in his neighborhood with the evening news, which he read from the Bend Bulletin. During his college years he worked at KRCO in Prineville. After his marriage, he was offered a job at KWIL for Christ and KHPE in Albany, Oregon. He worked there five years, until purchasing Oregon Ham Sales in Albany. After selling the business he was employed at Allegheny ATI for 35 years, retiring in 2016.

Mike was a member of the Corvallis Calvary Chapel, and the Mighty Men, the men's Bible Study and fellowship. He enjoyed golfing with his son, golfing buddies and Uncle Jerry, playing games with his grandchildren, working in the yard with his wife, and camping with his family and close family friends, the Dunbar's.