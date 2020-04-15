Robert Wayne sullivan

They enjoyed living in Portland and spending weekends and vacations at the farm in Sweet Home, but after retirement, the fun really began. They were snowbirds, and for the past 22 years have spent their winters south of Palm Springs, California at the Imperial Spa, then at Bashford’s Spa. These have been joyous years, making treasured friends from all over the states and Canada. Bob’s loves were always music and golf and he was able to do both. The surprise of his life was being asked to join a band at the Spa. Playing and singing with “The Chocolate Mountain Gang” was pure joy to him and he was able to do that again this winter, playing their last dance on March 15!

The cancer he was diagnosed with a year ago finally caught up with him and he went very quickly. He flew home from California on March 23 and he had until April 5. He was in Hospice care and his passing was gentle and peaceful, just like the man he was.