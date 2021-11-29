July 17, 1940 - November 25, 2021

Roberta "Bobbi" Crow, a longtime Albany resident, died November 25, 2021, at age 81.

Bobbi (Manolovich/Monroe) was born on July 17, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a bright and curious girl who loved reading, art and music. Ambitious and independent but from a family of little means, she left home just out of high school and became a flight attendant for United Airlines. This enabled her to travel extensively, meet interesting people, and save money for college. Several years later, she put herself through school to become a nurse, a role she held for many decades.

In 1965 Bobbi met Kenneth Crow at St. Joseph's Hospital in Denver. They fell in love and married six months later. Bobbi fondly recounted how Ken worked to impress her when they were dating with his deep knowledge of zoology. Throughout their marriage, Ken surprised her with marmot themed cards and gifts to lovingly commemorate this aspect of their courtship.

In addition to working as a nurse and raising three boys, Bobbi actively pursued her many interests. She was a voracious reader, played piano, loved Scrabble, and created visual art at home and in the community. She volunteered in many organizations: parent clubs with her sons' schools; the Linn County Committee for Preventing Child Abuse; the Linn County Citizen Review Board for Children Services Division; the Albany Library Board; and CASA. She loved her annual trips to San Francisco with Ken. For several years in her sixties, she attended the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

Bobbi passed away due to complications of vascular dementia. She was a resident of Bonaventure Memory Care at the time of her passing.

She is survived by her three sons: Jason Crow; Jonathan Crow and Jane Snyder and grandson Atticus; and Justin and Jennifer Crow and grandchildren Trenton and Amelie; and her sister Elaine. Bobbi was preceded in death by her parents, sister Stevie, husband Ken, and granddaughter Evann.

A memorial will not be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.