Roberta Lee Smith

November 14, 1931 – June 26, 2020

Roberta Lee (McGuire) Smith passed away on June 26, 2020.

She was born at the home of John and Katie Grenz, her grandparents, on Scravel Hill Road, on November 14, 1931. Her parents were Kathrine C. Grenz-McGuire and Rolland M. McGuire. She was the oldest grandchild of both sides. She attended grade school at Scravel Hill and continued her education at Albany Union.

She married Raleigh B. Smith on July 17, 1948. They had four children, R. Allan Smith of Albany; Darrel Smith of Lebanon; Berlita (Duane) Masog of Lebanon; and Darla Swaney, who preceded her in death in 2013.

Once all her children were in school, she attended classes at LBCC for additional accounting courses. She worked for a variety of companies, including Valley Well Drillers, Cascade Foods, Scott Farstad Mazda, and Wentworth Motors for 15 years.

She divorced Raleigh, and began working at Oregon State University as an account payables clerk. She retired from OSU at 65 years old.

She is a member of Albany Eagles Auxiliary #2255, the American Legion Post #10, and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.