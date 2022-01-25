Robin Yvonne Smith

Robin was born October 28, 1961, in Falls Church, Virginia, to Winnie and Robert Crytzer. She was raised in Pennsylvania and then moved with her parents to Cucamonga, California, in 1976. She graduated Alta Loma High School in 1979 then attended Bryman School earning her Medical Assisting Degree. Robin married her high school sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Smith on July 16, 1983, they had one son in 1989. The family moved to Albany in 1994.