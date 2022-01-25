Robin Yvonne Smith

October 28, 1961 – January 20, 2022
Robin was born October 28, 1961, in Falls Church, Virginia, to Winnie and Robert Crytzer. She was raised in Pennsylvania and then moved with her parents to Cucamonga, California, in 1976. She graduated Alta Loma High School in 1979 then attended Bryman School earning her Medical Assisting Degree. Robin married her high school sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Smith on July 16, 1983, they had one son in 1989. The family moved to Albany in 1994.
Robin enjoyed painting, drawing and spoiling her three granddaughters.
Robin sadly passed January 20, 2022 and was preceded in death by her father, she is survived by her mother, spouse, Bob, son, Danny, sisters, Barbara Young and Susan Brown, and lastly her three beautiful granddaughters.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
