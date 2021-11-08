February 22. 1969 - October 21, 2021

Rodney Angerbauer was born to Gary and Diana (Erwert) Angerbauer February 21, 1969, at Salem General Hospital. He spent the first 10 years of his life in Salem before moving to Beaverton, then Hillsboro. Rodney attended school in Hillsboro for elementary and part of junior high school. He spent a few years of school in Spanaway, Washington, and Puyallup, Washington, before graduating in Salem.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Sandra, daughter, Karli, and son, Austin. He also had one grandson, Jordan; a step-daughter and step-son. He is also survived by three brothers: James, Ryan, and Timothy, and his mother, Diana.

Rodney loved fishing, even though he hated water, and would only go if his bride was on board with him. His other favorite things in life included ice cream, popcorn, and movies. His sobriety was very important to him and had been clean since December 26, 2009. He established and owned his own business in which he used to support his children, that he was extremely proud of.

He was a very dedicated man to God. He LOVED God! He dedicated his life to being God's servant after his struggle with drugs and alcohol ended. He loved his business and providing for his wife and family. He was very bonded with his brothers, James, Ryan, and Timothy. Rod was all about his wife, family, brothers, and living his life according to God's Word. He is so very loved and missed!

A memorial service is planned for 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at The Shift Church, 5775 SE Columbus, in Albany.

Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.