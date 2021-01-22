Rodney Baker

September 24, 1952 – January 12, 2021

Rodney Earl (Rod) Baker was born in Eugene, Oregon to Earl "Junior" and Dolores "Dee" (Wolfer) Baker, the oldest of three siblings.

Rod attended Central Linn through the 10th grade and graduated from Western Mennonite in 1970. He then attended Oregon State University. After OSU he worked for States Industries.

It was in 1979 that he started driving truck which became his profession. He drove through September of 2020. Rod had to stop driving when he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer.

His family was very important to him. He is survived by his parents of Brownsville, Oregon, his wife Jo (Linn) Baker of Ohio, three daughters, Stacey (Scott) Randall of Springfield, Oregon, Katrina (Matthew) Miller and Annie Baker of Cambridge, Ohio, grandchildren Blake Rogers, Brayden Rogers, Gabe Rogers, Morgan Miller, and Madison Miller, sisters Linda (Jim) Weger, and Rose Baker.

He is to be interned at the Northwood Cemetery in Cambridge, Ohio on January 18, 2021.

A memorial service is to be held January 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at the Brownsville Mennonite Church in Brownsville, Oregon.