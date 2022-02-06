Rodney Vern Ewan, age 74, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022, in Stayton, Oregon. He was born in Tillamook, to Bertha (Scovell) and Vern Ewan. Rodney attended schools in Nehalem, Tillamook, Estacada, and Sweet Home, where he met his future wife, Helen Saily, who was also his best friend and forever love. Rodney attended OSU briefly while employed at Brand S Plywood in Corvallis. He became a real estate broker in Corvallis, Albany and then Salem until his retirement. Rod enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, and playing his guitars. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Wayne Ewan, of Drain. Rodney is survived by his wife, Helen Ewan, and son, Brad Ewan, in addition to several extended family members and friends. No funeral arrangements are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held in late spring. In lieu of flowers please donate to any animal shelter.