Rodney William Mabley

Rodney William Mabley

October 18, 1964 - December 2, 2021

Rodney William Mabley, 57, of Shedd passed away Thursday. He was born in Albany to Harold A. and Rosie M. (Shutts) Mabley.

He is survived by sisters: Karen (Rick) Scroggins, Carole McAfee; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Rodney was preceded in death by both parents; and sisters: Dottie Fisher and Sharon Hiebert-Greer.

Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

