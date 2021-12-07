Roger A. Kieve

February 25, 1941 - December 1, 2021

Roger A. Kleve completed his life's journey on earth on December 1, 2021.

The son of Aloysius and Valeria (Kruse) Kleve, he was born in Mankato, Minnesota, and graduated from Hastings High School in 1959. He married the love of his life, Barbara L. Randall on June 20, 1964 in Le Sueur, Minnesota. He was commissioned on March 4, 1964 into the United States Navy and served honorably until 1973, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander. During this time, Roger also graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, receiving his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1967.

Roger moved with his wife and family to Albany, in 1973, where he was a partner in Albany Anesthesia PC. It was in the Pacific Northwest that he shared with his family, friends and community his love of adventure and passion for the outdoors to include hiking, fishing, camping, rafting, hunting, skiing and golf. He was an accomplished pilot licensed in single engine aircraft, balloons and gliders. He loved sailing and spent many wonderful summers exploring the San Juan Islands with his family or racing across the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii with his nautical friends. He was an active volunteer for The Nature Conservancy and assisted with woodland conservation efforts.

Roger is survived by his wife, Barbara; and three children, son, Eric, and wife, Sharon, of Poulsbo, Washington; daughters, Paige Abbott, and husband, Eric, of Buckley, Washington, and Morgan Howard, and husband, Spencer, of Winchester, Indiana; siblings, Janet, Allan and Nancy; grandchildren, Olivia, Morgan, Sydney and Gabriel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Larry and Robert.

There will be an 11 a.m. Memorial Mass on Thursday, December, 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Albany in care of Fisher Funeral Home 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.

Arrangements made by Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com