Roger B. Ryan

May 5, 1932 - March 18, 2022

On March 18, 2022 longtime Corvallis resident Roger Ryan passed away from natural causes, while living in Spokane, Washington.

Roger was born in Port Chester, New York. He graduated from Port Chester High School in 1949, and from Syracuse University with a degree in Forestry in 1953. Roger then joined the Navy and served as the Gunnery Officer aboard USS Salem as a Lieutenant j.g.

Roger married Joan Bennett, also from Port Chester, in 1955 and they moved to Corvallis. After earning a PhD in Entomology from Oregon State University in 1961, Roger was hired by the Forest Service's newly formed Northwest Forestry Sciences Laboratory in Corvallis where he worked until he retired in 1987. He was internationally recognized as one of the world's leading experts in Biological Control.

Roger was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and Joan made many backpacking elk hunting trips, and could be found year round drift fishing together in any weather. Roger was an exemplary and involved father. He was very active in Scouting as a Cub Scout Leader and Scoutmaster. All three sons became Eagle Scouts. Roger was a devout Catholic and served on the Parish Council for St Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis.

Roger was a loving and devoted husband, and is survived by his wife Joan of 66 years; sons James Ryan (Hillsboro, Oregon), Joseph Ryan (Ft. Collins, Colorado), daughter Ann Minzghor (Spokane, Washington), and grandchildren Colin Ryan, Lucianne Ryan, Nicholas Ryan, Samuel Ryan, and Chloe Stull. He was predeceased by son Patrick Ryan.

Final disposition is in Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, Washington.