Roger D. Snook
Roger D. Snook

July 25, 2021

Roger D. Snook, 69, of Albany, passed away at the Mennonite Home, Sunday, July 25, 2021. There will be a viewing Friday, July 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Fisher Funeral Home. Memorial Service, Saturday, July 31, at 11 a.m., at the Lebanon Mennonite Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

