April 9, 1929 - March 12, 2020

Roger Dasch 90 of Albany passed away on Thursday, at Bonaventure Albany.

Roger was born in Salem, to John Dasch and Helen Danielson Dasch. He grew up in the South Salem area, and graduated from Salem High School (North Salem).

Roger was married to Patricia Wilson then divorced and married Pearl Else who passed away in 2018

Roger graduated from OCE (Western Oregon) as a history teacher. He started his career in Stayton with also coaching football and baseball. After finishing his masters at Linfield, he coached and taught at McNary High school and then finished his career at West Albany. After retiring from teaching he spent many winters with wife Pearl playing golf everywhere he could especially in Oregon and California.

Roger is survived by daughter Jody Kruse and husband Randy; son Ken Dasch; grandchildren Brian Kruse and Karri Davis; great-grandchildren Connor, Carson, Bennett and Landon; and sister Donna Redd of Newberg.

A private inurnment of Roger and Pearl will take place at Belcrest Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made to Albany Public School and the West Albany Sports Foundation.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Dasch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.