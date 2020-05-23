Roger Frank Woodcock

December 21, 1940 – May 11, 2020

Roger served two years in the United States Army. He loved living in Lebanon; he called Stillwater Senior Apartments home and had many friends there. He had an adventurous spirit, collecting many stories from people he met along the way. He would reflect on and share those experiences through his passion of writing. He will be remembered as a humble man with a great sense of humor and compassion towards all that he met.