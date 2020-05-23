Roger Frank Woodcock

Roger Frank Woodcock

{{featured_button_text}}
Roger Frank Woodcock

Roger

December 21, 1940 – May 11, 2020

Roger Woodcock, 79, of Lebanon, Oregon passed away Monday at the Evergreen Hospice House. The son of Lloyd and Alice (Marsh) Woodcock, he was born in Spokane, Washington.

Roger served two years in the United States Army. He loved living in Lebanon; he called Stillwater Senior Apartments home and had many friends there. He had an adventurous spirit, collecting many stories from people he met along the way. He would reflect on and share those experiences through his passion of writing. He will be remembered as a humble man with a great sense of humor and compassion towards all that he met.

Roger is survived by his daughters, Carole Edgar and Kathryn Woodcock; sons, Todd and Jeff Johnson; sisters, Joyce and Ronna; four grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

At the family’s request no services will be held. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Woodcock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News