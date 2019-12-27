January 7, 1925–December 16, 2019

Roland (Ron) Richard Barthel of Sweet Home passed away peacefully in his sleep on the afternoon of December 16th. He was 94 years old.

Ron’s wife Jan and his siblings preceded him in death, he is survived by his children Teresa Sears of Portland, Jennifer Barthel of Eugene and Russ Barthel of Portland.

For his military service Ron will have a plaque at the Willamette National Cemetery. A combined memorial for both Jan and Ron will be held in the Black Hills of South Dakota in June 2020.

Memorial contributions can be made in the Barthel’s name to Willamette Humane Society: https://whs4pets.org/