Ronald Baker

The underlying theme to Ron's life was one of service. Over the years he earned many awards for his service to the communities in which he lived and worked. To name a few; In 1978 he was selected as one of five Jaycee's in the United States to be awarded the Key Man Award for his dedicated service to the City of Lebanon. In 1983 he was given the Distinguished Service Man of the Year award for his service to the community. In 2011 he was chosen as the Oregon/Idaho Insurance Agent of the Year by the Professional Insurance Agents Association.

Adding to his service to the communities his lived in over the years he coached Boys and Girls Club football and basketball, he helped his friend and business partner Ronn Passmore with radio broadcasting of the Lebanon Warrior varsity football games, he was a member of the Lebanon Elks Lodge, he was a proud Rotarian in Lebanon, and in Big Bear, California, where he lived from 2013 until 2020. As a Rotarian in Big Bear he dressed as Santa Claus to give gifts to underprivileged children, he volunteered at the annual Rotary 4th of July fireworks display, and he dressed in lederhosen and served beer at the annual Big Bear Oktoberfest. If you could see the picture it's as funny as you might think.