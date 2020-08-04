× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 21, 1941 - July 20, 2020

Ronald Delano Matz, 79, of Lebanon, passed away Monday at his home. He was born in Wadena, Minnesota to Ernest Milton and Barbara Dorothy (Jungles) Matz.

He served in the United States Navy for five years. He served on the USS Glacier as a Fire Control Tech. His ship was the last Navy ship to go to Antarctica. He received the Antarctic Service Medal.

Ronald was born in Wadena, Minnesota. He moved to Richmond, California during WWII. They returned back to Minnesota and then they ended up in Oregon. He stayed in Lebanon for the remainder of his life.

He worked at the Willamette Industries Mill until it shut down and then returned to school to get a degree as a machinist. He worked as a machinist until he retired.

Ronald was a member of the Fort Hoskins Ramrod Black Powder Club, was an active member of American Legion and 40 and 8 for which he held numerous offices. He was a Veteran's Advocate.

He enjoyed building black powder guns, hunting, fishing, rock collecting and mushroom hunting. He loved spending time with his family.