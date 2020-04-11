Ronald Lee Kruse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 3, 1954 – March 14, 2020

Ron Kruse, 65 passed away at his home in Albany early Saturday morning March 14, 2020. All who knew and loved him will miss him, his happy nature and strange sense of humor.

Ron was born in Holyoke, Colorado to parents Donald & Shirley Kruse. The family moved to the Albany area in 1960. Ron was a 1972 graduate of West Albany High School. He took various college classes needed for work.

In 1977 Ron married his high school sweetheart Nancy McKee. They were married 42 years. Together they raised two boys Justin & Nathan Kruse. They are members of First Assembly of God, now Hope Church for nearly 40 years. Ron loved coaching his kids in sports. He especially loved basketball, as he played basketball in high school and church league. Ron and Nancy loved to travel together and especially loved cruises. Ron loved the outdoors hunting and fishing. He enjoyed being with his boys and friends and he cherished their time together. Ron also loved watching football, and was a huge Duck fan.