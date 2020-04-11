Ronald Lee Kruse

August 3, 1954 – March 14, 2020
Ron Kruse, 65 passed away at his home in Albany early Saturday morning March 14, 2020. All who knew and loved him will miss him, his happy nature and strange sense of humor.
Ron was born in Holyoke, Colorado to parents Donald & Shirley Kruse. The family moved to the Albany area in 1960. Ron was a 1972 graduate of West Albany High School. He took various college classes needed for work.
In 1977 Ron married his high school sweetheart Nancy McKee. They were married 42 years. Together they raised two boys Justin & Nathan Kruse. They are members of First Assembly of God, now Hope Church for nearly 40 years. Ron loved coaching his kids in sports. He especially loved basketball, as he played basketball in high school and church league. Ron and Nancy loved to travel together and especially loved cruises. Ron loved the outdoors hunting and fishing. He enjoyed being with his boys and friends and he cherished their time together. Ron also loved watching football, and was a huge Duck fan.
Ron worked for Sullivan Construction Company, driving truck until 1982. He then worked for Selmet in dimensional and managed the graveyard shift. Ron worked the last 23 years as a process & maintenance technician for Hewlett Packard in Corvallis. Ron loved his work, was a hard worker and he enjoyed the people he worked with. He would spoil them with candy as a way to say “thank you”. And he in turn came home with cookies made by his co-workers that he would not share!
Ron is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy; sons Justin (Sarah) and Nathan Kruse; mother Shirley Kruse of Albany; brother Randy (Jody) Kruse of Albany; sister Brenda (Tim) Woodley of Hillsboro; and grandchildren Jaxon, Julia and JoHanna.
Ron was preceded in death by his father Don; Grandmother Bessie Kruse; Grandpa and Grandma Chet & Charlene Poe; and cousin Todd Poe.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
AAsum-Dufour is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com
http://www.aasum-dufour.com Visit to share something on the wall.
