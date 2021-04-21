Ronald Lloyd Dixon

July 24, 1935 - February 26, 2021

Ronald was born in Toledo, Oregon to Dale and Evelyn (Terhune) Dixon. He lived in Albany most of his life. Ron enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served until his discharge in 1959. He married Mary Lou Ricke in Albany on November 3, 1956 while home on leave. Ron worked as a machinist for Teledyne Wah Chang (ATI) for 37 years.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 51, The Eagles, The VFW and Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Ronald is survived by wife of 64 years, Mary Lou Dixon; son, James Dixon; daughters, Dianna (Bill) Barry and Arlene (Dave) Alexander. Nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Sister, Rita Pierson and brother, Lelan Dixon. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Stan Pierson; step-sister, Stella Hiet.

A graveside service will be at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens, Saturday, May 1, at 12:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow from 2-5 p.m., at the Albany VFW Lodge.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Albany VFW Lodge.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).