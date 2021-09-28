 Skip to main content
Ronald Loney, 84, of Albany passed away Friday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A celebration of Ron's life will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, at the Albany Boys and Girls Club. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

