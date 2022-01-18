Ronald Morris Harris

May 17, 1942 - December 23, 2021

Dr. Ronald M Harris passed away from a 5-week battle with cancer. He left peacefully and content with moving onto his eternal life. Ron was born in Choteau, Montana. His family moved shortly after that to Prineville, Oregon where he was raised. His parents were Robert and Annie Harris. Ron had nine siblings: Ruth, Robert Jr., Gail, Van, Gerald, Mary Ann, Velma, Darwin, and Vicky. He attended Eastern Oregon University and then went to Dental School at OSHU in Portland.

Ron married Nelda Bartlett on September 18, 1965. They had three children, Lane, Kristi, and Traci. Ron joined the army in 1971 where he served at Fort Campbell, Kentucky as a Dentist. They moved to Albany in 1973 where he started his Dental Practice. He enjoyed dentistry and his patients for over 36 years. On December 30, 1977, Ron married JoAnn Doyle and they had two children, Andrea, and Michael.

Ron enjoyed sports and throughout his life he participated in many, including basketball, racquetball, tennis, snow skiing, bowling, water skiing and golf. He enjoyed golf so much that he turned his Christmas tree farm into a golf course that he named Harris Meadows. He maintained as well as golfed at Harris Meadows for over 17 years. Ron enjoyed his many travels and time spent with family and friends. Watching his children and grandchildren in sports gave him immense joy. Ron was a kind, generous person who loved to have fun and enjoy life.

Ron is survived by his wife of 44 years JoAnn Harris, sons Lane and Michael, daughters Kristi, Traci, and Andrea as well as seven grandsons, one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter.

A private burial took place at Willamette National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at noon, on January 22, 2022, at Jefferson Baptist Church.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com