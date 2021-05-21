Ronald "Ron" Hall

July 18, 1933 – May 14, 2021
Ron Hall, 87, of Albany, died May 14, 2021. He was born on July 18, 1933 in Eugene, the son of Earl and Dorah (Page) Hall. The family moved to the North Bend/Empire area in 1937 where Ron attended grade school in Empire. The family moved to Marcola in 1947 where Ron attended and graduated from Mohawk High School in 1951.
Ron entered the Army in 1953, spending 14 months in Korea and 22 months stateside. He was discharged in 1956. Ron graduated from Oregon State University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resources. He married Sharan Prairie in 1958 in Eugene. They had two sons, Tony and Rick. They were divorced in 1984. He married Sandra Gadsky in December 1992 and later separated in April 2002.
Ron started working at Wah Chang in June 1960 in the Fabrication Department, later promoted to nuclear sales in 1967. After 34 years, he retired in December 2002. Ron loved sports and played basketball and softball. He was an avid bowler, participating in several leagues per week for many years. He was a member of the Albany Bowling Association Board of Directors, serving in the offices of Director, Vice President and President for three terms. He was elected to the Albany Bowling Hall of Fame in 1999. Ron was also the first President of the local USBC Board of Directors in 2005. He served on the Oregon State Bowling Association Board of Directors and the USBC Board for a number of years and was elected to the OSBA Hall of Fame in 2005.
Ron is survived by Sandy; son and daughters-in-law, Tony, and Lona Hall, of Lebanon, and Rick, and Sue Hall, of Albany. Grandchildren include Jeff, and wife Valerie, of St. Paul, Minnesota, Kyle, and wife Jenna, of Albany, A.J. Hall of Albany, Bryan, and wife Lindsey, of Albany, Tanner, and wife Brittney, of Albany and Ashley Knight of Corvallis. He has nine great-grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gayle Hall.
A memorial service will be held on May 27 at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home. A private Interment will be held at Mulkey Cemetery in West Eugene. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
