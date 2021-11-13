Ronald Walter Griffin

August 7, 1932 – November 1, 2021

Ronald (Ron) Griffin, age 89, of Albany, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021. It his our belief that he died of a broken heart after losing his wife of 68 years, Martha Griffin in late September. Theirs was a true love story from the beginning to the end.

Ron Griffin was born in Dallas, Oregon on August 7, 1932 to Curtis Robert Griffin and Minnie Alsie Sanders (Griffin). He was raised in Dallas and later in Albany. He also had a brother, Monte Joe Griffin, who was 14 years his junior while in Albany.

Ron attended Albany Union High School and then returned to live with his grandfather in Dallas for his Junior and Senior years. He graduated from Dallas High School in 1950. Also while in Dallas he joined the National Guard at the age of 17, he obviously wanted to be in the military. He joined the Navy straight out of high school. This Albany youth was Oregon's only "frogman" and served in the United States Navy Underwater Demolition Team Five from 1950 to 1953. This 1950s generation of frogmen, which led to the formation of the Navy Seals, served active duty in the Korean War. Ron specifically served two tours active duty and later did reconnaissance work while stationed in San Diego, California at the Coronado Naval Base.

While on his first leave visiting home in Albany, Ron and Martha had their first true date and they were together ever since. Martha frequently drove down to Coronado in San Diego to visit while Ron was stationed there in U.D.T. Team 5. They married when he discharged in 1953 and lived in Salem for several years while Ron attended Willamette University. They then moved to Albany where they raised their three sons. Ron worked for Wah Chang as an ammunition/ordnance researcher and received a patent for his work with Zirconium incendiary devices. After arriving in Albany, aside from his career at Wah Chang, Ron opened "The Aqua Shop" which sold scuba gear and he personally trained and certified local divers. Up until the early 70s he was the only diver supporting the sheriff and local police and fire departments in search and rescue operations.

Ron was a devoted husband and father. No one messed with this frog's family. He was an active member of the Elks Club, enjoyed watching his sons play sports, family ski trips to Hoodoo, and summer vacations water skiing throughout the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada. He traveled throughout the world for business, bringing Martha with him many times, and when she didn't go, she apparently did considerable shopping. Ron never minded and enjoyed giving Martha whatever made her happy.

Ron is survived by sons, Kelly, and his wife, Kim, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Perry, and his wife, Shelley, of San Diego, California; grandsons, Casey, of Edmonds, Washington, Matt, of Seattle, Washington, and two great-grandchildren, Finn and Ciara. He is preceded in death by his brother, Monte Joe Griffin, oldest son, Robert Griffin, and wife, Martha Griffin.

He loved and coveted Martha and will continue to do so in eternity where they are together again. A private service will be held in Millersburg at the Willamette Memorial Park at a later date.

