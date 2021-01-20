Ronda Froemke

October 27, 1961 – January 11, 2021
Ronda Jo (Brown) Froemke, 59 of Lebanon passed away on January 11, 2021 after a 3 year battle with Colon Cancer.
Ronda was born 2.5 months premature on October 27, 1961 to Benjamin & Myrna (Modderman) Brown. She truly was a miracle as at that time technology was limited. Ronda lived her entire life in Lebanon. Attended Hamilton Creek School and graduated from LUHS in 1979. She married Steven Froemke in 1981. She had various jobs over the years, most recently with Senior Services as an in home care provider. Ronda loved her family & enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed walking on the beach, taking drives around the countryside and traveling.
She is survived by her husband Steve, son Kyle (Amanda) daughter Stevie (Bryan) and grandchildren Ashlynn, Avery, Cash, Presley & baby girl Froemke due in June. Mother Myrna Brown, Siblings Benjy, Blain, Rod, Janice, Jarrod & Jackie.
She was preceded in death by her father Benjamin Brown. Private services will be held. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to help defray medical expenses.
