Ronda Froemke

Ronda was born 2.5 months premature on October 27, 1961 to Benjamin & Myrna (Modderman) Brown. She truly was a miracle as at that time technology was limited. Ronda lived her entire life in Lebanon. Attended Hamilton Creek School and graduated from LUHS in 1979. She married Steven Froemke in 1981. She had various jobs over the years, most recently with Senior Services as an in home care provider. Ronda loved her family & enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed walking on the beach, taking drives around the countryside and traveling.