September 19, 1942 - August 16, 2021

On Monday August 16th, 2021, Rosa Puig Santana went to be with the lord. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Rosa was a kind, loving, and generous soul. She loved to socialize just like her late husband as they could have a conversation with anyone and she got immense joy from feeding anyone who was hungry.

Rosa came into the world on September 19th, 1942. She was raised by her mother and stepfather in southern California until she met and fell in love with her late husband Mario Santana. After marrying and living in Loyalton, CA for a few years they settled in Sweet Home where they raised their 6 children; Mario, Arlene, Elaine, Randy, Scott, and Chomo.

Rosa was very devoted to all things that involved family. Spending time with her children and grandchildren was what made her the happiest. Especially cooking parties and big family dinners where she could be around everyone's laughter. She was an amazing cook and dearly loved her animals. From all the farm critters to most of all her chihuahua's.

She worked for the phone company for over 20 years where she retired in 2007. After Mario's passing in 2012 Rosa moved to Keizer to be closer to her children. She also made great friends while living at the Avamere retirement community.