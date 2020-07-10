× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 15, 1926 – July 4, 2020

Rose Patricia Cirac 93, passed away from natural causes after a day of celebration on July 4, 2020.

Rose Patricia Cirac, known best as “Pat,” was born in Sacramento, California, on December 15, 1926. She was the youngest of five children born to John and Marge Singleton. She married Dennis Wayne Cirac in Carson City, Nevada, on September 21, 1947. They moved to Oregon shortly thereafter and resided in a pastoral setting outside of Philomath for over 50 years. They reared their three children, Patricia Cirac Downey, George and Robert Cirac there.

Pat worked for over 20 years at Good Samaritan Hospital as a certified housekeeper. She enjoyed her pets, attending Broadway musicals and movies with her family, contemplating the deer and wild turkeys that frequently wandered through her yard, and snacking on Hershey’s Kisses.

She is predeceased by her husband Dennis and sons George and Robert. Survivors include her daughter Patricia, four grandchildren: Shannon, Julie, Katie, and Rick, and four great grandchildren: Alexis, Dominic, Brianna, and Connor.