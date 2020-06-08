× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 23, 1981 – May 28, 2020

Roseallynn Denillia Northcutt (MacLeod), 38, passed away suddenly in the early afternoon of May 28, 2020 at her home in Albany.

She was born in Lebanon on November 23, 1981. She leaves behind her husband Na'Anduin MacLeod, 46, and two children, Daniel Northcutt, 19, and Alexander MacLeod, 3.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life to spread her ashes at her favorite location on the coast.

