Rosemary Allen Mills

April 9, 1927 - June 2, 2021

Rosemary Mills passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Corvallis, Oregon, at the age of 94. Rosemary was born in Clovis, New Mexico, April 9, 1927, to M. W. Whitney and Rosemary Daniels Whitney.

Rosemary married her first husband, Kenneth Keith Allen, in Washington state and lived in Sweet Home, Oregon. He died in October 1959. The couple had four children: Mike, Linda, Janet, and Donna. Rosemary later married Elson LaVern Mills in 1960. They had one son, Randy.

Rosemary loved crocheting, flower gardens, and working in her yard.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, LaVern Mills; her children: Michael Allen, Linda (Lyle) David, Janet (Jerry) Gerding, and Randy (Cindy) Mills; sister Margaret (age 96) and brother, Mack. She had eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Kenneth, and daughter, Donna Koehler. Donna passed away August 10, 2020, of a rare cancer. There will be a private family graveside service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, three miles south of Philomath on Hwy 34. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Donations can be made to Lumina Hospice and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.