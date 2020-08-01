Roxanne Leona Frisbie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 27, 1935 – July 25, 2020

Roxanne was born in Lebanon, Oregon, August 27, 1935. She was the daughter of Frank Brownlee and Winifred Durlam Brownlee. She was a performer from the start, at age three she sang on stage with Edward Everett Horton, at the 1939 Lebanon Strawberry Festival. She was crowned May Queen of Lebanon High School in 1953, the year she graduated.

In March 1956 she married Owen Phelps Frisbie Jr., from Syracuse, New York. They moved to Ogden, Utah where their only child, Stephanie Roxanne Frisbie, was born in December 1956.

They moved to California and Washington before settling in Tigard, Oregon in 1963. They lived there until they moved to McMinnville, Oregon in 2003.

Roxanne loved animals and was a gifted singer, she wrote phenomenal poetry, was an amazing painter, gardener, a beautiful model and cook. She was a Pillsbury Bakeoff finalist three times.

She modeled for Bare Minerals and played the piano, ukulele and accordion. Her yard was always impeccable. From 2014-2018 she volunteered at McMinnville Hospital.