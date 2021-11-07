Roy D. Rowe

December 7, 1950 - October 1, 2021

Roy Dean Rowe, 70, passed away unexpectedly on October 1, 2021 in his home in Hillsboro.

A memorial service is being held today in Hillsboro.

Roy is survived by his wife DiAnne; and sons Bart, 41, of Corvallis and Ben, 38, of Hillsboro.

Please see the full obituary at: https://www.donelsonfh.com/obituaries/Roy-Rowe-3/#!/Obituary